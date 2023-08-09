Cameron Coulter, 32, of Parkin Street, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Warrant issued.

Rhianne Carroll, 36, of Grasscroft Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Kniveton, 40, of Valley Road, Killamarsh: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Saqib Zeb, 25, of Loudon Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £57 fine, £23 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Adesola Ademuyiwa, 43, of Drewry Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £202 fine, £81 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Khalaf Alanazy, 30, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Estelle Cuthberth, 48, of Farnborough Gardens, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Harley Fox, 31, of Brooke Street, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving uninsured. Proved in absence, warrant issued.

Vladimir Gombar, 42, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Simon Oxspring, 66, of The Causeway, Ashover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Jeremy Parker, 31, of Bonnington Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £276 fine, £110 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Aaliyah Makanda, 59, of Chrysanthemum Court, Newhall: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £540 fine, £216 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Christopher Drew, 31, of Gloucester Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with requirements of community order. Handed 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Jeremy Parker, 31, of Bonnington Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Ricardo Williams, 38, of Dovedale Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Joshua Elliott, 47, of Etwall Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Mahayua Stewart, 25, of Blagreaves Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £126 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Joanne Rose, 47, of Uttoxeter Road, Hatton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 65 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Carl Dalus, 32, of Newhaven Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Rana Jamil, 27, of Eggesford Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Raymond Mather, 72, of Bleaklow Close, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Erik Gazi, 21, of Dairy House Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine.

Adam Ementon, 31, of Over Lane, Openwoodgate, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Sadie Parker, 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Anna McGeown, 36, of Richardson Drive, Smalley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Iain Richardson, 45, of Old Chester Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

John Burton, 73, of Churchside Walk, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Fiona McHugh, 48, of Hill Square, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 62 and 58 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £66 fine, £25 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Gary Middleton, 33, of Piccadilly Heights, Wain Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

JHI Mark Proctor, 31, of Breach Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £64 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Luke Regan, 31, of Hardwick Mount, Buxton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.