8 Derbyshire criminals jailed in July for serious offences - including rape, drug dealing and public sex attacks

3 . Adrian Dady, Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner

Adrian Dady, Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner (pictured from left) were jailed for nearly 13 years for their roles in a conspiracy to bring heroin and crack cocaine from South Yorkshire into Chesterfield. Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner were both arrested dealing the drugs around the town. Derby Crown Court heard how Ashmore and Cordner were caught after an undercover officer bought drugs in Chesterfield, in August 2021. Cordner, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, was jailed for six years. Ashmore, of Mulberry Road, Rotherham, was jailed for four years and six months. Dady, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, described as a runner for the gang, was jailed for 32 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police