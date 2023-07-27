8 Derbyshire criminals jailed in July for serious offences - including rape, drug dealing and public sex attacks

Pictured here are Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes during July this year.
Their offences include rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and assaults against women, drug dealing and public sex attacks.
In one shocking Chesterfield case a man targeted two underage girls in public sexual assaults.
Derbyshire criminals locked up for serious offences Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Zara Omer
Omer, 37, was caught dealing for the second time in three weeks when drugs fell from her bra during a police search on Wellington Street, Long Eaton.
Just weeks earlier she was caught in a car on the same street with 150 wraps of heroin and 206 wraps containing cocaine.
She was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Derby Crown Court. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Adrian Dady, Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner
Adrian Dady, Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner (pictured from left) were jailed for nearly 13 years for their roles in a conspiracy to bring heroin and crack cocaine from South Yorkshire into Chesterfield. Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner were both arrested dealing the drugs around the town. Derby Crown Court heard how Ashmore and Cordner were caught after an undercover officer bought drugs in Chesterfield, in August 2021.
Cordner, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, was jailed for six years.
Ashmore, of Mulberry Road, Rotherham, was jailed for four years and six months. Dady, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, described as a runner for the gang, was jailed for 32 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Michael Pick
Pick, 21, was jailed for 50 months with an extended post-release licence period of 24 months for targeted young girls in public sex attacks around Chesterfield. targeted both girls while they were with friends around Chesterfield – grabbing breasts and leaving “love bites”. Jailing him, a judge told Pick he posed “a high risk of harm to female children” and it seemed there were “no boundaries” to prevent him offending again. Photo: Derbyshire Police