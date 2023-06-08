Police appeal to trace wanted man with links to several addresses in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who officers wish to speak to in connection with an alleged offence of making malicious communications.
Ricky Dunne lives in Matlock and has been linked to several address in the town and neighbouring Matlock Bath.
Anyone who has seen the 27-year-old, or has any knowledge of where he might be, is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*319960:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.