Police appeal to trace wanted man with links to several addresses in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging members of the public to help them locate a wanted man with links to a number of addresses in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who officers wish to speak to in connection with an alleged offence of making malicious communications.

Ricky Dunne lives in Matlock and has been linked to several address in the town and neighbouring Matlock Bath.

Officers are attempting to locate Ricky Dunne.
Anyone who has seen the 27-year-old, or has any knowledge of where he might be, is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*319960:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.