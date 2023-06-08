News you can trust since 1855
Woman cut from car and hospitalised with serious injuries after crash on busy route between Chesterfield and Matlock

A collision on a busy A-road connecting Chesterfield and Matlock left a woman hospitalised with serious injuries.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

The collision occurred on the A632 Matlock Road in Ashover, by the junction with Alicehead Road and Birkin Lane, at around 12.35pm on Monday, May 29 May. The crash involved a black BMW 3 Series and a white Mercedes A class.

A man and woman had to be cut free from the BMW and were taken to hospital, where the woman remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage that captured the crash.

The crash took place on the A632.
If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*327633:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.