Police appeal to trace van after Derbyshire village hit by spate of thefts
Police are asking the public to help them trace a van that was involved in a number of thefts in a Derbyshire village.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating multiple thefts that occurred at farms and small holdings in Stanfree, near Bolsover.
Officers believe the pictured Ford Transit van was involved in these incidents, and are trying to locate the vehicle.
Anyone with information, or who has seen this van, is urged to contact Derbyshire Police via 101 and ask to speak to PC 2581 from the Rural Crime Team.