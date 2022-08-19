News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace van after Derbyshire village hit by spate of thefts

Police are asking the public to help them trace a van that was involved in a number of thefts in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:49 am
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating multiple thefts that occurred at farms and small holdings in Stanfree, near Bolsover.

Officers believe the pictured Ford Transit van was involved in these incidents, and are trying to locate the vehicle.

Officers investigating the thefts wish to find this van.

Anyone with information, or who has seen this van, is urged to contact Derbyshire Police via 101 and ask to speak to PC 2581 from the Rural Crime Team.