Police appeal to trace van after Derbyshire village hit by spate of thefts

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating multiple thefts that occurred at farms and small holdings in Stanfree, near Bolsover.

Officers believe the pictured Ford Transit van was involved in these incidents, and are trying to locate the vehicle.

Officers investigating the thefts wish to find this van.

