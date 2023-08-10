Police appeal to trace valuable jewellery stolen during burglary at property in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary at a property on Longmoor Lane, Sandicare – which took place between May 10 and May 31.

A number of pieces of jewellery, which are all valuable and sentimental items to the victim, were taken from the address.

Officers have released images of these items in the hope that anyone who may have been offered this jewellery for sale, or who may have seen these items, will come forward.

These are the items that were stolen.

The items include a white gold sapphire necklace, a red opal necklace, a black opal necklace, a black and red opal ring and a black sapphire ring.

If you have any information which could help, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000332528:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101