Police appeal to trace two suspects after brick thrown at car in Derbyshire village
Members of the public were urged to help the police locate two suspects after a brick was thrown at a vehicle in a Derbyshire village.
Officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident on Friday, May 12.
At around 4.40pm, a brick was reportedly thrown at a car along Church Street in Riddings.
The force is looking to identify a male and female suspect, each dressed all in black, who had two dogs with them.
If you know who these individuals could be or have any other information, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*288323:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.