Police appeal to trace two people in connection with theft in Derbyshire town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that occurred on August 31 2024 along Derwent Road in Dronfield.
The force has issued a photo of two individuals that they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.
READ THIS: Four people arrested for series of offences after police raid at property in Derbyshire town
If you can help identify the people in this picture, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*523181:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.