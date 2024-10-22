Police appeal to trace two people in connection with theft in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an appeal to identify two people as part of their investigation into a theft in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that occurred on August 31 2024 along Derwent Road in Dronfield.

The force has issued a photo of two individuals that they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

These are the people that Derbyshire Police wish to trace.

If you can help identify the people in this picture, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*523181:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.