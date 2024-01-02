Police appeal to trace two men in connection with burglary in Derbyshire town
The incident occurred at a business on the Callywhite Lane Industrial Estate in Dronfield – between 2.00pm and 3.00pm on Sunday, November 26.
Officers want to speak to the pictured men, as they may have information which could help with their investigation.
If you recognise the men, or have any information on the burglary, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*730931:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.