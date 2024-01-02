Police appeal to trace two men in connection with burglary in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged the public to help them locate two men in connection with a burglary in Derbyshire.

The incident occurred at a business on the Callywhite Lane Industrial Estate in Dronfield – between 2.00pm and 3.00pm on Sunday, November 26.

Officers want to speak to the pictured men, as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

These are the two men that officers wish to trace.

If you recognise the men, or have any information on the burglary, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*730931:

