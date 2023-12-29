Woman jailed after kicking and biting police officer at Derbyshire train station
Rebecca Hames, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker at the Derby Magistrates Court on December 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison.
The court heard how, on Friday, July 7, at around 6.15pm, officers on duty at Derby railway station were called to an assault on board of a train service arriving at the station.
Hames was identified and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault. While being arrested Hames dropped her phone, and as the officer bent to pick up the device, she then kicked the officer in the shoulder.
She continued to spit at officers and act aggressively toward them, before forcefully biting the officer on the hand. She then proceeded to bite the second officer on the calf and kick him in the genitals.
Sergeant Simon Cantrill said: “Violence towards anyone is simply not acceptable and I hope this sentence gives Hames the time she needs to reflect on her actions. Officers should not have to tolerate being assaulted while carrying out their duties and we will always do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”