Police appeal to trace two men as investigation launched into burglary at Derbyshire property

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary at a property on Station Road in Renishaw – which occurred between 9.40am and 9.55am on October 9.

Officers have released several images of two individuals that they wish to identify as part of their investigations.

A force spokesperson said: “The suspects have gained entry by climbing over the side gate and smashing a window.

“Officers are asking anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dashcams within this timeframe, to see if they have captured the incident or any suspicious activity.”

If you have any information that will assist the investigation, contact the force using any of the following methods, quoting crime reference number 24000602833:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

