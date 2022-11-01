News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace two men after assault at bar in Derbyshire town centre

Officers investigating an assault at a Derbyshire bar have issued further images of two men they wish to locate.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The men visited Association Bar on Nottingham Road, Ripley during the night of Friday, October 7 and into the early hours of Saturday, October 8.

The two men are believed to be key witnesses with information which could help the investigation. Although the image is not the best quality, officers hope that someone may recognise them and come forward. The second image is believed to be the man at the front of the image from inside the Association Bar.

Officers are also continuing to appeal for anyone with dashcam footage who drove through Ripley town centre and along Butterley Hill between 12.30am and 2.00am on Saturday, October 8.

These are the men that officers wish to trace.

If you recognise the men in these pictures, or have dashcam footage from the area, please contact Derbyshire Police using the methods below, quoting reference number 22*585979:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Anyone who can identify them is urged to come forward.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.