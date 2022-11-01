Vans will be parked up at several sites in Chesterfield and surrounding areas such as Ripley and Heanor.

However, for those who commute further afield the mobile cameras will also be situated in Derby, High Peak and the Peak District.

For more information visit the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Undefined: readMore

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in November 2022 Chesterfield, Alfreton, Derby, Peak District and High Peak Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Raynesway, Derby A5111 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Eckington B6052 Chesterfield Road Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Tansley A615 Nottingham Road Photo: Google Photo Sales