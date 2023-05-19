News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace three men who may hold vital information after alleged hate crime in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging the public to help them identify three men who may have important information regarding an alleged hate crime in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th May 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident just after 3.50pm on Friday, April 14 at the service station in Brookfield, Glossop.

The victim, a man in his 30s, alleged that he was racially abused by a man outside the service station.

Officers are now looking for three men seen in the area around the time of the incident, who were in a grey Audi Q7. They are appealing for the males to come forward – as they might have crucial information which could help with the investigation.

These are the men that officers wish to identify.
These are the men that officers wish to identify.
Anyone who knows these men, or has information about what happened, can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*224188:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111