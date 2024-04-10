Police appeal to trace three men after attack in Derbyshire town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place in Market Place, Chapel-en-le-Frith – between 8.00pm and 9.00pm on March 16.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was punched and kicked by a group of men – leaving him with cuts and bruises across his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The three men were pictured in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who knows them.”

These are the three individuals that officers are trying to trace.

If you recognise these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*158406:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101