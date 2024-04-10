Police appeal to trace three men after attack in Derbyshire town centre
The incident took place in Market Place, Chapel-en-le-Frith – between 8.00pm and 9.00pm on March 16.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was punched and kicked by a group of men – leaving him with cuts and bruises across his body.
A Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The three men were pictured in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who knows them.”
If you recognise these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*158406:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.