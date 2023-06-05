News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Police appeal to trace teens in connection with arson at Chesterfield property

Officers are investigating an arson attack at a derelict property in Chesterfield – and are trying to trace three teenagers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a fire at a derelict property in Derby Road, Wingerworth – at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, May 30.

A force spokesperson said: “A teenage boy and two teenage girls were seen in the area just before the fire and officers would like to speak to them, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any information on the fire, or who was in the area at the time and has any CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Shocking photos show car that burst into flames – causing delays along busy Derbyshire A-road

Officers also warned of the dangers of entering derelict buildings, stressing that abandoned properties could be structurally unsafe and may collapse, so should not be entered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*330452.