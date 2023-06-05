Derbyshire Police were called to a fire at a derelict property in Derby Road, Wingerworth – at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, May 30.

A force spokesperson said: “A teenage boy and two teenage girls were seen in the area just before the fire and officers would like to speak to them, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any information on the fire, or who was in the area at the time and has any CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Officers also warned of the dangers of entering derelict buildings, stressing that abandoned properties could be structurally unsafe and may collapse, so should not be entered.