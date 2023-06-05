Police appeal to trace teens in connection with arson at Chesterfield property
Derbyshire Police were called to a fire at a derelict property in Derby Road, Wingerworth – at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, May 30.
A force spokesperson said: “A teenage boy and two teenage girls were seen in the area just before the fire and officers would like to speak to them, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.
“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any information on the fire, or who was in the area at the time and has any CCTV or dashcam footage.”
Officers also warned of the dangers of entering derelict buildings, stressing that abandoned properties could be structurally unsafe and may collapse, so should not be entered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*330452.