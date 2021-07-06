Police appeal to trace teenage boys after canal boat broken into and damaged in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after a canal boat was broken into and damaged in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:04 pm

The dark blue boat was moored near to Hollingwood Hub Café, off Works Road, when it was allegedly broken into at around 9pm on Friday, July 2.

It is thought the offenders climbed a fence on Station Road to get into the car park for the Hollingwood Hub before gaining access to the boat.

Police say a set of keys were stolen and items inside the boat were damaged.

Hollingwood Hub

They are particularly keen to trace two teenage boys, thought to be around 12 or 13-years-old, who are believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers are particularly keen to trace two teenage boys, thought to be around 12 or 13 years old, who were wearing black hoodies and had been riding BMX bikes, and are believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.

“Another boat was also targeted sometime between Saturday, June 19, and Monday, June 21, and it is not yet known if the two incidents are linked.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have come across a similar type of incident and have not yet reported it.”

Anyone with information should call the Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*369532.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by completing an online contact form here.

