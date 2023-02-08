News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace “suspicious males” calling at homes in Derbyshire village

Officers are calling on residents of a Derbyshire village to help them locate two “suspicious” men.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Monday, February 6, the Pilsley Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of suspicious males calling at homes on Station Road, Pilsley, at around 11.00am.

One was described as being a white male, approximately 5′10″ and of stocky build. He was said to be wearing a red and brown lumberjack jacket and jeans.

These are the men that officers wish to find.
If you know either of the pictured men or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 355-060223:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.