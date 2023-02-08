Police appeal to trace “suspicious males” calling at homes in Derbyshire village
Officers are calling on residents of a Derbyshire village to help them locate two “suspicious” men.
On Monday, February 6, the Pilsley Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of suspicious males calling at homes on Station Road, Pilsley, at around 11.00am.
One was described as being a white male, approximately 5′10″ and of stocky build. He was said to be wearing a red and brown lumberjack jacket and jeans.
If you know either of the pictured men or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 355-060223:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form here
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.