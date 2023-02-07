The business is looking to fill eight roles including hotel supervisor, hotel team member, housekeeping team member, night reception team member, reception team member and kitchen assistant.

Travelodge operates hotels in Chesterfield, Alfreton, Glossop, Ashbourne, Chaddesden and on two sites in Derby but hasn’t specified which location is offering what job.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge’s chief people officer, said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best New Year’s resolution that you make. Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities. We are currently searching for eight new colleagues to join our Travelodge family across our seven Derbyshire hotels and we welcome everyone, from all walks of life.

Budget hotel chain Travelodge is looking to fill a number of full-time and part-time vacancies at its hotels in Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock)

"We are looking for candidates who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and career opportunities. Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry level colleagues build a career into hotel management and other specialist functions.”

There are also 14 full-time positions that need to be filled in Travelodge’s dedicated nationwide in-house maintenance team. Successful candidates will be given a branded kitted-out vehicle to enable them to travel across their network of 580 hotels and they will also receive a comprehensive personal package of branded uniform and high quality tools. Applicants must have at least one trade skill-set which includes a City & Guilds / NVQ 2 or equivalent qualification in a trade (for example: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, plastering or air-conditioning). In addition applicants must hold a UK driving licence.

