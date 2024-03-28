Police appeal to trace stolen Yamaha and KTM bikes after burglary at property near Chesterfield
A blue and white Yamaha quad bike and an orange and white KTM motorcross bike were stolen during a burglary, which occurred at a property in Heath Road, Heath, between 2.30am and 3.10am on Tuesday, March 19.
Derbyshire Police have released images of the bikes which were stolen, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen them – as well as those with any information on the burglary.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000162102:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.