Police appeal to trace stolen Yamaha and KTM bikes after burglary at property near Chesterfield

Officers have urged the public to aid their efforts to trace two stolen vehicles after a burglary near Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:38 GMT
A blue and white Yamaha quad bike and an orange and white KTM motorcross bike were stolen during a burglary, which occurred at a property in Heath Road, Heath, between 2.30am and 3.10am on Tuesday, March 19.

Derbyshire Police have released images of the bikes which were stolen, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen them – as well as those with any information on the burglary.

These are the vehicles that were stolen.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000162102:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.