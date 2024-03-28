Police appeal to trace stolen Yamaha and KTM bikes after burglary at property near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blue and white Yamaha quad bike and an orange and white KTM motorcross bike were stolen during a burglary, which occurred at a property in Heath Road, Heath, between 2.30am and 3.10am on Tuesday, March 19.

Derbyshire Police have released images of the bikes which were stolen, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen them – as well as those with any information on the burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the vehicles that were stolen.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000162102:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101