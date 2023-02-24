News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace stolen Rolex as three men arrested after burglary in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a stolen Rolex watch – with three men arrested after a Derbyshire burglary.

By Tom Hardwick
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to Heanor Antiques Centre in Ilkeston Road just before 10.00am on Thursday, February 23.

Several items taken during the incident have already been located, but officers are trying to track down a gold Rolex watch.

Three men, aged 23, 24 and 36, have been arrested in connection with the burglary and remain in police custody.

This gold Rolex was stolen from the antiques centres and is yet to be recovered.
Anyone who has seen the Rolex watch is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*114292:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.