Police appeal to trace man after two arson incidents on same night in Derbyshire
Officers investigating two arson incidents in Derbyshire have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to locate.
Derbyshire Police were called to a reports of a fire behind the Co-op store in Ashbourne Road, Derby just after 1.45am on Sunday, February 12.
Just over an hour later, at 2.52am, officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a fire at the Georgian House Hotel on the same street.
The hotel was evacuated, but nobody was injured during the incident. Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with in relation to both fires.
If you know this man, or have any information about either incident, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*89805:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.