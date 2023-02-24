News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to trace man after two arson incidents on same night in Derbyshire

Officers investigating two arson incidents in Derbyshire have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to locate.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to a reports of a fire behind the Co-op store in Ashbourne Road, Derby just after 1.45am on Sunday, February 12.

Just over an hour later, at 2.52am, officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a fire at the Georgian House Hotel on the same street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hotel was evacuated, but nobody was injured during the incident. Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with in relation to both fires.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Man charged with theft after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre

If you know this man, or have any information about either incident, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*89805:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.