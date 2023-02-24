News you can trust since 1855
Man charged with theft after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre

A man was charged with theft and is set to appear in court next month after an incident at a Derbyshire store.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called to the B&M store in High Street, Long Eaton, just after 5.00pm on Monday, February 20 – following a report concerning the alleged theft of electrical equipment.

Michael Kavanagh, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft in connection with the incident.

Kavanagh‘s next court appearance was scheduled for March.
The 42-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 21 and was remanded to prison. He is due to appear next at Chesterfield Justice Centre on March 2.