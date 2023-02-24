Man charged with theft after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre
A man was charged with theft and is set to appear in court next month after an incident at a Derbyshire store.
Officers were called to the B&M store in High Street, Long Eaton, just after 5.00pm on Monday, February 20 – following a report concerning the alleged theft of electrical equipment.
Michael Kavanagh, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft in connection with the incident.
The 42-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 21 and was remanded to prison. He is due to appear next at Chesterfield Justice Centre on March 2.