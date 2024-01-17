Detectives are searching for a Snapchat user who may have crucial evidence in connection with a report of a serious sexual offence in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual offence that occurred in Glossop between 2013 and 2015 – involving a girl in her early to mid-teens.

As part of the investigation, information has been received that suggests that a SnapChat user with the handle “tylerjeffrey1” may have vital evidence.

A force spokesperson said: “The person operating the handle is being treated as a witness and is not connected to the offence in any way.”

Anyone who is able to assist with the identity of the individual, who is believed to be in the UK, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*170958:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101