News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace Snapchat user who may hold vital evidence around serious sexual offence against teen girl in Derbyshire

Detectives are searching for a Snapchat user who may have crucial evidence in connection with a report of a serious sexual offence in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual offence that occurred in Glossop between 2013 and 2015 – involving a girl in her early to mid-teens.

As part of the investigation, information has been received that suggests that a SnapChat user with the handle “tylerjeffrey1” may have vital evidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “The person operating the handle is being treated as a witness and is not connected to the offence in any way.”

Most Popular
Detectives are searching for a Snapchat user who may have crucial evidence in connection with a report of a serious sexual offence in Derbyshire.Detectives are searching for a Snapchat user who may have crucial evidence in connection with a report of a serious sexual offence in Derbyshire.
Detectives are searching for a Snapchat user who may have crucial evidence in connection with a report of a serious sexual offence in Derbyshire.

READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Belper, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby

Anyone who is able to assist with the identity of the individual, who is believed to be in the UK, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*170958:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.