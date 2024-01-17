Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

Andis Pelcis, 24, of Kitchener Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £330 court costs.

Alan Boardman, 49, of Fullers Close, Milford, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 42 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

Matthew Leese, 51, of Nottingham Road, Ripley East, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Jonathan Nickless, 35, of Station Road, Castle Donington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £583 fine, £233 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Connor Sykes, 26, of Woodstcok Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Robert Bell, 51, of Vermont Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Kriss Brown, 38, of Gladstone Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

James Underwood, 34, of Cricklewood Road, Mackworth: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

Hawker Sharif, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of allowing a dough-rolling machine to be used without a protective guard in place to protect employees using the machine from the risk of serious injury. Handed 250 hours unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £3,600 court costs.

Kayden Pegg, 20, of Duchess Way, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £40 fine.

Bright Adonor, 42, of Encore Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kolawole Akindele, 34, of St Thomas Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention while uninsured. Handed nine penalty points, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Tyler Bambrik, 23, of Newman Drive, Church Gresley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 47 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £269 fine, £107 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ashleigh Bates, 30 of Borrowfield Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 39 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £160 fine, £64 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dylan Beighton, 26, of Pilgrims Way, Stenson Fields, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Beswick, 37, of Scarborough Rise, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dani Boulton, 26, of Peveril Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine, £36 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Shaun Bradbury, 40, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £415 fine, £166 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Stephen Brewin, 67, of Vicarage Close, Holmesfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dawn Carlin, 48, of Buxton Avenue, Marlpool: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £160 fine, £64 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Cartawick, 37, of Rotherham Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Terry Carter, 45, of Breach Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £99 fine, £39 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michael Castle, 31, of Boweswell Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

James Cawtheray, 33, of Windmill Avenue, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £176 fine, £70 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Nicola Cawtheray, 36, of Windmill Avenue, Kilburn: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £142 fine, £56 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Laura Clark, 31, of Middlecroft Road, Staveley: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jake Clarke, 18, of Cardinshaw Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to stop for police, and driving without due care and attention. Handed £116 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Chloe Clowes, 41, of Copse Rise, Midway, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Aiden Cope, 22, of Smalley Hill Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.