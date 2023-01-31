News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace six youths after incident in Derbyshire village

Officers are urging members of the public to help them locate six youths after reports of vandalism in a Derbyshire village.

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident which saw a bus stop vandalised on Alfreton Road, South Normanton.

A group of six youths were seen causing damage to the bus stop on between 8.45pm and 11.30pm on January 24.

Any information should be reported to the police.
Those with information, CCTV or dashcam footage are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 1138-240123: