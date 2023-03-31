Police appeal to trace series of valuables after thieves raid home in Derbyshire town
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a number of valuables after a burglary in a Derbyshire town.
Officers were called to a house in Allen Lane, Fritchley, Belper at around 9.00am on Tuesday, March 14 – following a report of a burglary. The incident took place between 4.00pm on Sunday, March 12 and 9.00am on Monday, March 13.
Several items were stolen from the property – including a metallic purple colour stump jumper suspension bike, a pearlescent white and pink coloured Marin mount vision bike, and a PlanetX n2a trial bike with Mavic cosmic rims and fsa full carbon crank in full black with white stickers.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, as well as those who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, are urged to contact officers to help with their enquiries.
READ THIS: Police urge residents of Derbyshire village to stay vigilant after 14 burglaries in just one month
Reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*152987:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.