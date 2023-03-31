Police appeal to trace series of valuables after thieves raid home in Derbyshire town

Officers were called to a house in Allen Lane, Fritchley, Belper at around 9.00am on Tuesday, March 14 – following a report of a burglary. The incident took place between 4.00pm on Sunday, March 12 and 9.00am on Monday, March 13.

Several items were stolen from the property – including a metallic purple colour stump jumper suspension bike, a pearlescent white and pink coloured Marin mount vision bike, and a PlanetX n2a trial bike with Mavic cosmic rims and fsa full carbon crank in full black with white stickers.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, as well as those who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, are urged to contact officers to help with their enquiries.

These are some of the items that were taken from the address.

Reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*152987:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

