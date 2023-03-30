Police urge residents of Derbyshire village to stay vigilant after 14 burglaries in just one month

Detectives are investigating a series of incidents in Killamarsh – with 14 burglaries reported in March alone.

One incident took place at a property in Primrose Lane just before 3.00am on Tuesday, March 14. The offenders entered the house and grabbed the keys to three Audi cars, taking them off the driveway.

Two cars were also taken from a house in Ivyside Gardens at 2.50am on Monday, March 20 – with the suspects taking an Audi A3 and VW Transporter.

A total of 14 incidents were reported in March.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has seen someone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles, especially between 1.00am and 5.00am, to get in contact to help with their enquiries.

Residents can take a number of steps to keep their homes and property safe including:

Keep windows and doors locked and secure at all times, whether you are in or out of your home.

Keep valuables out of sight and out of reach of cat flaps, letterboxes, downstairs doors and windows.

Leave your car keys in a secure place and not on a key hook.

Use outdoor security lighting.

Make your home look occupied when you are out – draw your curtains, leave a lamp on or leave a radio playing.

If it will be dark before you get home, set your lights on timers.

Consider fitting a burglar alarm – make sure it is installed properly by a reputable firm and is working. Also remember to set it before you leave home, or if you’re going to sleep.

Keep gates, garages, sheds or outbuildings secure.

What’s in your garden that could potentially aid a burglar? Lock away ladders and gardening tools to prevent them being used to access your home.

Never leave a spare key outside of your house – burglars know the usual hiding spots.

Consider installing a video doorbell or CCTV to help you know who’s outside your property.

If you do have information about the incidents that will help our officers with their enquiries, you can contact Derbyshire Police using the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101