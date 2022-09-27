Police appeal to trace riders of illegal quad bike who hit young cyclist in Derbyshire

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating a collision in the Grindleford area, during which a quad bike crashed into a cyclist.

In a statement, a DRCT spokesperson said: “Although this has been doing the social media rounds for a few days we thought we'd join in to reach as many people as possible.

“The young chap with the smashed up bicycle ended up as he did after being hit by the pair on the road-illegal quad machine during the late afternoon of Wednesday, September 21.

Anyone who can identify either of these individuals is urged to contact the police.

“It happened up above the Grindleford/Fox House area so please contact us if you have any information helping to identify them.”