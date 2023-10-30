Police appeal to trace quad bike rider who damaged Derbyshire park
Officers in Amber Valley have received reports of a quad bike rider causing damage at Riddings Park in Riddings.
The grass areas around the cricket and football pitches were churned up by the vehicle.
Derbyshire Police have urged anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with information around the incident, to come forward.
The force can be contacted using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.