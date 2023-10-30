The police are calling on the public to help their efforts to track down a quad bike rider who damaged a Derbyshire park.

Officers in Amber Valley have received reports of a quad bike rider causing damage at Riddings Park in Riddings.

The grass areas around the cricket and football pitches were churned up by the vehicle.

Derbyshire Police have urged anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with information around the incident, to come forward.

A quad bike was used to churn up the grass.

The force can be contacted using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101