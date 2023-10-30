News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire driver sees car seized after ditching vehicle following high speed escape from police

Officers seized a car in a Derbyshire town yesterday after a driver sped off in a bid to evade the police.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:34 GMT
On Sunday, October 29, officers from the Heanor and Langley Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking patrols, when a black Vauxhall caught their attention.

An SNT spokesperson said: “When the officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, it made off at speed.

“The vehicle was located minutes later, ditched nearby, and was seized. The driver should expect a knock on the door in due course.”