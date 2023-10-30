Derbyshire driver sees car seized after ditching vehicle following high speed escape from police
Officers seized a car in a Derbyshire town yesterday after a driver sped off in a bid to evade the police.
On Sunday, October 29, officers from the Heanor and Langley Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking patrols, when a black Vauxhall caught their attention.
An SNT spokesperson said: “When the officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, it made off at speed.
“The vehicle was located minutes later, ditched nearby, and was seized. The driver should expect a knock on the door in due course.”