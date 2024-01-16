Police appeal to trace prisoner who absconded from Derbyshire prison – and warn public not to approach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Frankie Michael O’Leary left the prison at around 5.30pm on Friday, January 12.
The 26-year-old was sentenced to a seven-year, 10-month sentence for GBH with intent in 2021. He is 5ft 10ins tall, has brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on top, and is of slight build with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a pair of black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer jacket, and a pair of white and grey Nike trainers.
O’Leary has links to the following areas:
London – specifically the Tottenham, Haringey, Finsbury Park, North Finchley and Hornsey areas
Bedfordshire – Biggleswade area
Dorset – Poole area
Hampshire – Lymington area
North Wales – Llandudno
Brighton and Hove
Northampton – Blackthorn area
Cambridgeshire – Bedford area
Wiltshire – Swindon area.
Members of the public are asked not to approach O’Leary and instead contact the police, quoting reference number 1190-120124.