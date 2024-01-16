News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace prisoner who absconded from Derbyshire prison – and warn public not to approach

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help after a prisoner absconded from HMP Sudbury.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:09 GMT
Frankie Michael O’Leary left the prison at around 5.30pm on Friday, January 12.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to a seven-year, 10-month sentence for GBH with intent in 2021. He is 5ft 10ins tall, has brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on top, and is of slight build with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer jacket, and a pair of white and grey Nike trainers.

O’Leary left the prison last week.O’Leary left the prison last week.
O’Leary has links to the following areas:

London – specifically the Tottenham, Haringey, Finsbury Park, North Finchley and Hornsey areas

Bedfordshire – Biggleswade area

Dorset – Poole area

Hampshire – Lymington area

North Wales – Llandudno

Brighton and Hove

Northampton – Blackthorn area

Cambridgeshire – Bedford area

Wiltshire – Swindon area.

Members of the public are asked not to approach O’Leary and instead contact the police, quoting reference number 1190-120124.