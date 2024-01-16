Woman hospitalised after three-car crash on busy Chesterfield A-road
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision at the junction of Somersall Lane and Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 9.07am on Monday, January 15.
The incident involved a Renault Twingo, which crashed with a Volvo XC60 – and subsequently collided into a Honda CRV.
A force spokesperson said: “One of the drivers, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The other drivers were not injured.”