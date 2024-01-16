A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars on a major Chesterfield route.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision at the junction of Somersall Lane and Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 9.07am on Monday, January 15.

The incident involved a Renault Twingo, which crashed with a Volvo XC60 – and subsequently collided into a Honda CRV.

