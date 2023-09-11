Police appeal to trace potential witness after man dies following altercation outside Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire
The victim, a 55-year-old man, is believed to have been involved in an altercation in the grounds of the Crooked Spire in the early hours of Sunday, July 2.
His body was found three days later (Wednesday, July 5) at his home in Chesterfield.
A man aged in his 20s, from the Chesterfield area, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, July 12. He has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.
Officers have today released CCTV images of a man who is believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed the altercation.
Is this you, or can you help Derbyshire Police to identify the man in the picture? If so, or if you have any information which could help the investigation, please contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*419716:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.