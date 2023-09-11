Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elizabeth Wood of F. Wood and Son, Hall Farm, Green Lane, Cutthorpe applied to site the unit on her farm’s own land at Main Road, Cutthorpe, for three years to see if it was viable.

More than 50 supporters backed the proposal in correspondence to North East Derbyshire District Council. Adam Bell of Riggotts Way, Cutthorpe, said: “I am writing to express my wholehearted support for the establishment of a new village farm shop and café that has been proposed by Matt and Lizzy of Hall Farm in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a long-time resident of this village, I strongly believe that such an initiative would bring numerous benefits to people of all generations and serve as a vibrant hub for our local community.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The field, which was earmarked as the site for the mobile farm shop and cafe, is owned by Hall Farm and is adjacent to Cutthorpe Institute in the background.

“One of the key advantages of having a local community shop is the positive impact it can have on young children. With the increasing reliance on cars and the decline of independent mobility, it is crucial for young ones to learn basic skills such as crossing roads and managing small amounts of money. A village farm shop and café would provide a safe and supervised environment for children to develop these essential life skills.

"Moreover, a community shop would serve as an excellent gathering place for locals and passers-through alike. It would not only provide a space to enjoy delicious food and drinks but also foster connections and social interactions.

“Additionally, our older generation would greatly benefit from having a nearby place to go and meet others without having to drive outside the village. Many elderly residents face isolation and limited social interaction due to various factors. A village farm shop and café would enable them to have a central location to connect with friends, engage in conversations, and feel a sense of purpose and community. The positive impact on their mental well-being cannot be overstated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight letters of objection were received including that of Nigel and Sally Eyre of Abbey Hill Farm, Common Lane, Cutthorpe. While the couple endorsed the idea of a village shop, they had reservations about the proposed site adjacent to Cutthorpe Institute including that it would set a precedent for future decisions on green belt, spoil the views over open fields in the heart of the village, lead to increased traffic on a bend and had the potential to increase parking on Riggotts Way and Common Lane.

The timber building which would have housed the mobile farm shop and cafe.

Cutthorpe Parish Council recognised that the proposal was outside of the settled development area and within the greenbelt but considered that the benefits would outweigh any harm incurred by the development. Council clerk Adrian Anderson wrote: “The proposal enjoys strong local support, particularly given that there has not been a local shop for many years which was highlighted in the Brampton Neighbourhood Plan, and the opportunity to purchase locally sourced produce from a local outlet is a sustainable benefit and would have a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions through decreased food miles.”

The application, which included a request for permission to create a new access and parking, was turned down by the district council on the following grounds:

* The proposal sought to introduce buildings, a car park and associated infrastructure into an area that is currently an undeveloped and open parcel of land;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* That it wasn’t appropriate development in the green belt and it would result in unacceptable encroachment into the countryside;

*Proposed development would harm and fail to conserve and enhance the local landscape. Additionally, it would harm the setting of a local green space and lead to the loss of a length of drystone wall.

A design and access statement said that Hall Farm had identified a need to diversify as a result of Brexit, changes to farm subsidies, to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic, and to provide an opportunity for the next generation to grow the current dairy farm business.

The farm has already diversified by investing in pasteurisation equipment and processing their own milk on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad