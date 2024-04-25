Police appeal to trace pair spotted riding motorbike dangerously through Derbyshire town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for the public’s help to identify the pictured pair, after reports of a motorcycle riding dangerously in Heanor town centre today.

The force was called to the reports at midday in the marketplace.

These are the individuals that officers are trying to locate.

Those with information about the identities of the two people in this image are asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, including the reference ‘Heanor and Langley Mill SNT’:

