Police appeal to trace pair spotted riding motorbike dangerously through Derbyshire town centre
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for the public’s help to identify the pictured pair, after reports of a motorcycle riding dangerously in Heanor town centre today.
The force was called to the reports at midday in the marketplace.
Those with information about the identities of the two people in this image are asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, including the reference ‘Heanor and Langley Mill SNT’:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.