Police appeal to trace pair spotted riding motorbike dangerously through Derbyshire town centre

Officers are attempting to trace a pair seen riding a motorcycle dangerously in a Derbyshire town – urging the public to aid their efforts.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for the public’s help to identify the pictured pair, after reports of a motorcycle riding dangerously in Heanor town centre today.

The force was called to the reports at midday in the marketplace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: In pictures: 7 people wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes

These are the individuals that officers are trying to locate.These are the individuals that officers are trying to locate.
These are the individuals that officers are trying to locate.

Those with information about the identities of the two people in this image are asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, including the reference ‘Heanor and Langley Mill SNT’:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.