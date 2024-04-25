In pictures: 7 people wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes

They include theft, attempted burglaries, assault and public order incidents.
In one case a male in his late teens was left with a broken jaw during an assault by four men.
Anyone with information that can help police with their investigations should phone them on 101.
1. In pictures
Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Man behaving strangely towards a woman
Police have released this man's image following a report of suspicious behaviour in Dronfield.It was reported that a man had been behaving strangely towards a woman close to Dronfield Civic Centre on two occasions, with the latter incident happening on March 18. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Assault leaves male with a broken jaw
Police want to speak with this male after a man was left with a broken jaw after a street attack in Derby.The victim, a man in his late teens, was left with a broken jaw after being assaulted by a group of four men.The incident took place in Osmaston Park Road, between McDonald’s and Nightingale Road, on February 17 at around 9.20pm. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Racist shouting in a pub
This man and a woman are being sought by police in connection with a public order offence.During the Derby incident - on February 26 at around 2.50pm in the Market Place - a man was seen shouting racist terms in a nearby pub.The two people pictured were in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to them about the incident. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary