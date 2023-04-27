Police appeal to trace pair in connection with two thefts from homes in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a pair of men in connection with two thefts in a Derbyshire town.
During both incidents, children’s bikes were taken from driveways in Swadlincote by two men – who left in a blue Ford Transit van.
The first incident happened just after 8.00am on Wednesday, April 19 at a house in Cranfield Avenue, Gresley, Swadlincote.
Just over an hour later, at 9.30am, the same two men were seen going down the drive of a property in Yard Close, Swadlincote – taking three children’s bikes and a curtain pole.
Officers are now asking for the public’s help to locate the two pictured men, as they believe the pair may have important information about what happened.
If you know these men, or you have CCTV or dashcam footage of either incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*235970:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.