Police appeal to trace pair in connection with reports of distraction thefts in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have released images of a pair that officers wish to speak to in connection with two alleged thefts in Matlock.
The first theft happened on Thursday, October 3 – just after 11.30am in the Iceland store on Firs Parade. A woman approached a man and caused a distraction, during which she took his bank card.
The second theft happened on Thursday, October 3 at approximately 11.45am on Causeway Lane. A man in his 90s was using a cash machine and was then approached by a man and woman, who caused a distraction to obtain the man’s card. Both bank cards were later used to withdraw money.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers have been following several lines of enquiries since these incidents, and would like to speak to those pictured – as they may have information that could help with the investigation.”
If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*591550:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.