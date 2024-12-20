Police appeal to trace pair in connection with reports of distraction thefts in Derbyshire town

Officers investigating reports of distraction thefts in a Derbyshire town are calling on the public to help them identify a pair in connection with the offences.

Derbyshire Police have released images of a pair that officers wish to speak to in connection with two alleged thefts in Matlock.

The first theft happened on Thursday, October 3 – just after 11.30am in the Iceland store on Firs Parade. A woman approached a man and caused a distraction, during which she took his bank card.

The second theft happened on Thursday, October 3 at approximately 11.45am on Causeway Lane. A man in his 90s was using a cash machine and was then approached by a man and woman, who caused a distraction to obtain the man’s card. Both bank cards were later used to withdraw money.

These are the two people that officers wish to speak to in connection with the alleged thefts.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers have been following several lines of enquiries since these incidents, and would like to speak to those pictured – as they may have information that could help with the investigation.”

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*591550:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

