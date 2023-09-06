Police appeal to trace pair in connection with alleged theft from shop in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are investigating an alleged theft from the E&D Steel shop on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield – which is reported to have taken place on August 22 2023.
Officers have released images of two individuals they wish to locate in connection with this incident. The force added that these pictures may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.
If you recognise anyone in these pictures, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting reference number 23*544318. Please do not identify anybody on Facebook. You can also give information online here.