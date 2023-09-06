News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police appeal to trace pair in connection with alleged theft from shop in Derbyshire town

Officers have released pictures of a pair they wish to locate after a reported theft in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Derbyshire Police are investigating an alleged theft from the E&D Steel shop on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield – which is reported to have taken place on August 22 2023.

Officers have released images of two individuals they wish to locate in connection with this incident. The force added that these pictures may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Officers wish to speak to this man and woman in relation to the reported theft.Officers wish to speak to this man and woman in relation to the reported theft.
If you recognise anyone in these pictures, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting reference number 23*544318. Please do not identify anybody on Facebook. You can also give information online here.