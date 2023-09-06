Police appeal to trace pair in connection with alleged theft from shop in Derbyshire town

Watch more videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police are investigating an alleged theft from the E&D Steel shop on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield – which is reported to have taken place on August 22 2023.

Officers have released images of two individuals they wish to locate in connection with this incident. The force added that these pictures may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Officers wish to speak to this man and woman in relation to the reported theft.