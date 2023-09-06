Staveley councillor fears plans for commercial centre could cut trade for town’s market

Watch more videos on Shots!

The proposed Pavilion Building has been earmarked by Chesterfield Borough Council to be built near Market Place as part of the Market Square Refurbishment plan which is included in the overall Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneraton scheme.

But Staveley Town Councillor Paul Mann said:”I want to object to it until Chesterfield Borough Council can guarantee us compensation.” He added: “It will put the final nail into the market.”

Cllr Mann claims the proposed Pavilion Building will block the market square off from the main road so passers-by will not be able to see any events, markets or even new shops.

Cllr Paul Mann says the plan would be the 'final nail in the coffin' for Staveley's market

Chesterfield Borough Council has written to Staveley Town Council about its plans to demolish a disused toilet block – which has been used as a store for the market stalls – and to build the Pavilion Building in its place near Market Place offering commercial space and a possible location for a new library.

Cllr Mann is calling for the proposed Pavilion Building and possible library to be located elsewhere so it does not block off the town market – which is run by Staveley Town Council – and he is calling for any profit from the new building to be ring-fenced to go to a town board so money can be reinvested into other projects to improve Staveley.

He added: “It would be better at the back of the club as a multi-unit complex facing towards Morrisons which then would enable future development.”

Cllr Mann has also tried to organise a meeting with the Liberal Democrat leader of Staveley Town Council, NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley, and a Staveley Town Deal Board representative and others to discuss concerns.

Chesterfield Borough Councillor Kate Sarvent

He has argued that the Staveley Town Deal has been funded with Government money so any profits from the town revamp should go back to Staveley.

The Pavilion Building project is part of a multi-million pound package of planned improvements to Staveley town centre called Staveley 21 that are to be paid for through the Government-funded Staveley Town Deal which is overseen by Chesterfield Borough Council and the Staveley Town Board.

And the Staveley 21 project hopes the Pavilion Building will actually draw people into the market square and the council has stated that it will provide more commercial space in the town centre for businesses and also increase visibility into the marketplace.

The Staveley 21 project also includes plans to rejuvenate the High Street with a shop front improvement scheme and new paving and a public realm, and there are also plans for improved connections between the canal and the town centre with new lighting and signage.

Staveley town centre

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Our Staveley 21 project is a package of improvement measures that aims to make Staveley town centre a more attractive and connected place, boosting business confidence, and creating an enhanced retail and leisure offer for residents and visitors.

“In 2022, we developed and consulted the people of Staveley on a new Vision and Masterplan for the town centre. Staveley residents voiced their strong support for the Vision and Masterplan, and as a first step towards delivery Chesterfield Borough Council has secured £6m from the Staveley Town Deal to enable implementation of the Staveley 21 project.

“The new Pavilion Building is just one element of the Staveley 21 project. As currently designed, the building will not impact on the footprint of the marketplace. It will be developed with a range of possible uses in mind, including as a potential future location for Staveley library. Ultimately, our aim is to increase footfall into Staveley town centre, which can only be good news for the retailers and businesses that currently occupy space within the marketplace and Staveley High Street.

“Inevitably, any new build project will result in some disruption and in relation to the market store we are already speaking with Staveley Town Council to better understand the implications for Staveley market of the potential loss of that facility and to work up contingency plans.

“Derbyshire County Council is currently consulting the public on the proposed re-location of Staveley library, and Cllr Mann and others will have the opportunity to express their opinions on the Pavilion Building when the council submits its planning application for decision in the early part of 2024.