Police appeal to trace pair after series of thefts from Tesco store in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team are investigating a series of shop thefts. These incidents took place at the Tesco store on Rutland Street, Ilkeston – between September 3 and 7.
A team spokesperson said: “We have issued this image of two people we would like to speak to in relation to shop thefts from Tesco.
“We believe the two women shown in this image may be able to assist with our investigation into these incidents. Do you recognise them?”
If you can help officers with their enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*536316:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.