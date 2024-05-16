Police appeal to trace owners of handbags that may have been stolen from Derbyshire properties
The handbags were recovered by South Yorkshire Police officers towards the end of April this year, and items found with them had links to the Cutthorpe and Dronfield areas.
Despite checking their records, Derbyshire Police have been unable to trace the owners of the bags.
It is possible the bags were stolen sometime during March or April.
Do any of these bags belong to you? If you think you are the rightful owner of any of the handbags, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000199167:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.