Police appeal to trace owners of handbags that may have been stolen from Derbyshire properties

Officers are attempting to locate the owners of a number of handbags that may have been stolen in Derbyshire.

The handbags were recovered by South Yorkshire Police officers towards the end of April this year, and items found with them had links to the Cutthorpe and Dronfield areas.

Despite checking their records, Derbyshire Police have been unable to trace the owners of the bags.

It is possible the bags were stolen sometime during March or April.

These are the handbags that may have been stolen.

Do any of these bags belong to you? If you think you are the rightful owner of any of the handbags, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000199167:

