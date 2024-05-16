Police appeal to trace owners of handbags that may have been stolen from Derbyshire properties

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2024, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers are attempting to locate the owners of a number of handbags that may have been stolen in Derbyshire.

The handbags were recovered by South Yorkshire Police officers towards the end of April this year, and items found with them had links to the Cutthorpe and Dronfield areas.

Despite checking their records, Derbyshire Police have been unable to trace the owners of the bags.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is possible the bags were stolen sometime during March or April.

These are the handbags that may have been stolen.These are the handbags that may have been stolen.
These are the handbags that may have been stolen.

READ THIS: Man arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting emergency worker

Do any of these bags belong to you? If you think you are the rightful owner of any of the handbags, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000199167:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.