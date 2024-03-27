Police appeal to trace owner of horse found roaming on road in Derbyshire town
Officers are attempting to trace the owner of a horse that was found roaming in a Derbyshire town today.
Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have found a horse roaming on the highway today.
An SNT spokesperson said: “It is at Clay Cross Police Station in Danesmoor for now. It will be transported to another location soon – so please contact us as soon as possible if this is likely to be your pony – and bring proof of ownership and ID.”
You can contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 525 of 27/03/24.