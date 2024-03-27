Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Treeline Dental Care at Market Place in Bolsover welcomed its first patients on Monday (March 25) – after the town was left without dental surgery for almost nine months. Treeline provides both NHS and private dental services and hopes to start routine check-ups around June 2024.

The previous Bolsover Dental surgery provider, BUPA, closed its doors on June 30 last year and since then NHS Derby and Derbyshire has worked to put in place an interim contract for a new provider. Some former BUPA patients have been able to receive treatment at nearby practices since July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new practice, which is located at the former BUPA premises, began to accept expressions of interest in receiving dental care on March 6 and over recent weeks it has been recruiting and training its staff team. Appointments are now being offered on the basis of clinical need and priority, with those who need urgent care seen first.

Treeline Dental Care at Market Place in Bolsover welcomed its first patients last Monday (March 25) – after the town was left without dental surgery for almost nine months.

Clive Newman, director of primary care for NHS Derby and Derbyshire, said: “Since BUPA closed its practice we have been able to fund other dentists within reasonable distance of Bolsover to carry out NHS dentistry, but that was always a short-term alternative.

“In the meantime we invited dental providers to bid for a new contract at the Bolsover site. The process of selection and setting up contracts does take some time, but we are very pleased to have appointed Treeline on an interim basis and that they are now open.

“It is no secret that NHS dentistry has its challenges, but we are pleased that in this instance we have been able to bring and NHS service back to an area that had lost it. We will now work towards putting in place a long term contract for this local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmey Palahey, clinical director of Treeline Dental Care, added: “We are looking forward to continuing world-class dental care in Bolsover and serving the community into the future. Please be patient while our team works through the pre-existing lists and expressions of interest.”