News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Police appeal to trace off-road bikers after spate of complaints from residents outside Chesterfield

Officers have urged members of the public to help them locate a pair of off-road bikers after a number of reports from residents on the outskirts of Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have received several calls over the last few weeks regarding nuisance off-road bikes in the fields and park behind Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth.

Officers have now released an image of two youths they wish to trace as part of their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after reports of arrows being shot through front door of Chesterfield home

These are the bikers that officers wish to locate.These are the bikers that officers wish to locate.
These are the bikers that officers wish to locate.
Most Popular

If you can help identify either of these individuals, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*246798:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the force’s online contact form, which can be found here

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.