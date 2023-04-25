Police appeal to trace off-road bikers after spate of complaints from residents outside Chesterfield

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have received several calls over the last few weeks regarding nuisance off-road bikes in the fields and park behind Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth.

Officers have now released an image of two youths they wish to trace as part of their enquiries.

These are the bikers that officers wish to locate.

If you can help identify either of these individuals, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*246798:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the force’s online contact form, which can be found here

Phone – call 101