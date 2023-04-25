Police appeal to trace off-road bikers after spate of complaints from residents outside Chesterfield
Officers have urged members of the public to help them locate a pair of off-road bikers after a number of reports from residents on the outskirts of Chesterfield.
The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have received several calls over the last few weeks regarding nuisance off-road bikes in the fields and park behind Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth.
Officers have now released an image of two youths they wish to trace as part of their enquiries.
READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after reports of arrows being shot through front door of Chesterfield home
If you can help identify either of these individuals, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*246798:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the force’s online contact form, which can be found here
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.