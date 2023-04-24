News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after reports of arrows being shot through front door of Chesterfield home

Officers are investigating two reports of arrows being fired through the front door of a Chesterfield property.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Prospect Road, Chesterfield, just after 11.00pm on Tuesday, March 28 – following reports that an arrow had been shot through the front door.

At 12.45am the following morning, a second similar report of criminal damage was made from the same address.

Detectives are urging those who witnessed anything suspicious around Prospect Road between those two times to come forward.

The incidents occurred at an address on Prospect Road.The incidents occurred at an address on Prospect Road.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*188361:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.