Christine Bennett, from Ilkeston, has been relying on the Shopmobility on High Street in Ilkeston since it first opened in 1997.

But now, after over 20 years, Ilkeston Shopmobility could be forced to close its doors alongside a similar service in Long Eaton.

In an executive budget review report earlier this year, Erewash Borough Council, which has kept both of the services running, said they will ‘seek to transfer and, if not, close the Ilkeston and Long Eaton Shopmobility service’.

The report said that this is due to the ‘usage figures being low’ as it is ‘difficult to justify that the current operating arrangements represent value for money.’

Christine who has been depending on using the mobility scooters there every week, said: “It’s just unthinkable and cruel, especially for older people. I for one will be absolutely housebound if it closes.

“For me and other disabled people, it is my only access to the bank, post office, market, shops, museum, library, coffee shop to meet friends, and the cantaloupe coffee morning by St Mary’s Church.

“I would need to pay for a taxi to the bank, then a taxi to the post office, and then a taxi to a shop, and I already do have to pay for a lot of taxis.”