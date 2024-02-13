News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace off-road biker after collision in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to help them locate an off-road biker following an accident in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT
Officers are investigating an incident on February 6 2024, when a young male was involved in a collision riding an off-road motorcycle around the Thorpes Road area of Heanor.

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information that might help officers to identify the pictured individual.

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

You can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*80489:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.