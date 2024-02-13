Police appeal to trace off-road biker after collision in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are investigating an incident on February 6 2024, when a young male was involved in a collision riding an off-road motorcycle around the Thorpes Road area of Heanor.

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information that might help officers to identify the pictured individual.

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

You can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*80489:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101