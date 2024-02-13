Police appeal to trace off-road biker after collision in Derbyshire town
Officers are investigating an incident on February 6 2024, when a young male was involved in a collision riding an off-road motorcycle around the Thorpes Road area of Heanor.
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information that might help officers to identify the pictured individual.
You can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*80489:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.