Police appeal to trace men who may have “vital information” after car damaged in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called at 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8 to a report of criminal damage outside a property in Ladywood Road, Ilkeston.
The victim said two people had come round to look at a car he had advertised for sale but when they left, he found oil has been put in the antifreeze.
An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are keen to speak to the two men seen in the CCTV image. They believe the pair may have important information which can help with their enquiries.
READ THIS: Maddy Cusack: Sheffield United football star found dead by her dad in Derbyshire home, coroners court hears
If you know the two men in the picture or saw anything suspicious in Ladywood Road between 12.50pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, October 8, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*625484:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.